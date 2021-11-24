Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.
Dark Souls è il miglior gioco di tutti i tempi, per i Golden Joystick Awards

L'action RPG di FromSoftware votato come il miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi al Golden Joystick Awards 2021.
News
L'action RPG di FromSoftware votato come il miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi al Golden Joystick Awards 2021.

Dark Souls è stato premiato come il “miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi”. L'action RPG firmato FromSoftware – successore spirituale di quel pionieristico Demon's Souls – ha ottenuto questo riconoscimento durante i Golden Joystick Awards 2021, che sono andati in scena ieri, martedì 23 novembre.

Un premio che – avendo una natura “assoluta” – ovviamente farà discutere esperti del settore e appassionati per molto tempo. Insomma, è chiaro che decretare un videogioco come il “migliore di tutti i tempi” non è cosa tanto semplice, e sono in molti a puntare il dito contro l'effettiva utilità di questo premio.

Perché Dark Souls?

Analizzando la spiegazione sulle motivazioni che hanno portato la giuria del Golden Joystick Awards 2021 a scegliere Dark Souls come miglior gioco di tutti i tempi, sembra che il titolo FromSoftware sia stato premiato per la sua natura di videogioco “seminale”, che ha dato vita ad un sottogenere capace di caratterizzare la storia del medium di questi ultimi 10 anni. Diventando esso stesso il punto di riferimento. Vero che si potrebbe dire per molti altri titoli, ma tant'è.

Di seguito la lista di tutti gli altri premi:

  • Best Storytelling – Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Multiplayer Game – It Takes Two
  • Best Audio – Resident Evil: Village
  • Best Visual Design – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Game Expansion – Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
  • Mobile Game of the Year – League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Best Gaming Hardware – PS5
  • Best Indie Game – Death's Door
  • Studio of the Year – Capcom
  • Best Performer – Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
  • Breakthrough Award – Housemarque
  • Best Game Community – Final Fantasy 14
  • Still Playing Award – Final Fantasy 14
  • PC Game of the Year – Hitman 3
  • Nintendo Game of the Year – Metroid Dread
  • Xbox Game of the Year – Psychonauts 2
  • PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village
  • Most Wanted Game – Elden Ring
  • Critics Choice Award – Deathloop
  • Ultimate Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village
  • Ultimate Hardware of All Time – PC
  • Ultimate Game of All Time – Dark Souls
Fonte: GamesRadar
#PC #PS4 #PS5 #Xbox One #Xbox Series X
Marco Locatelli
2021-11-24 14:56:26
