Dark Souls è il miglior gioco di tutti i tempi, per i Golden Joystick Awards

Dark Souls è stato premiato come il “miglior videogioco di tutti i tempi”. L'action RPG firmato FromSoftware – successore spirituale di quel pionieristico Demon's Souls – ha ottenuto questo riconoscimento durante i Golden Joystick Awards 2021, che sono andati in scena ieri, martedì 23 novembre.

Un premio che – avendo una natura “assoluta” – ovviamente farà discutere esperti del settore e appassionati per molto tempo. Insomma, è chiaro che decretare un videogioco come il “migliore di tutti i tempi” non è cosa tanto semplice, e sono in molti a puntare il dito contro l'effettiva utilità di questo premio.

Perché Dark Souls?

Analizzando la spiegazione sulle motivazioni che hanno portato la giuria del Golden Joystick Awards 2021 a scegliere Dark Souls come miglior gioco di tutti i tempi, sembra che il titolo FromSoftware sia stato premiato per la sua natura di videogioco “seminale”, che ha dato vita ad un sottogenere capace di caratterizzare la storia del medium di questi ultimi 10 anni. Diventando esso stesso il punto di riferimento. Vero che si potrebbe dire per molti altri titoli, ma tant'è.

Di seguito la lista di tutti gli altri premi: