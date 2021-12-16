Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.
GameStop Calendario dell'Avvento, le offerte del 16 dicembre

Tra le offerte del Calendario dell'Avvento di oggi su GameStop ci sono Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Life is Strange: True Colors e tanti giochi Lego.
News
Continuano gli sconti per il Calendario dell'Avvento GameStop, con diversi titoli di recente pubblicazione per PlayStation, Xbox e Nintendo Switch. Tra le offerte di oggi  troviamo Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Life is Strange: True Colors e tanti giochi Lego.

Per approfittare delle offerte è sufficiente accedere alla pagina dedicata al Calendario dell'Avvento 2021, direttamente dal seguente link.

GameStop – Offerte Calendario dell'Avvento

GameStop Calendario dell'Avvento

gamestop

Giochi

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) – 39,98 euro
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) – 29,98 euro
  • Marvel's Avengers (PS4) – 19,98 euro
  • Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One) – 19,98 euro
  • Marvel's Avengers (PS5) – 19,98 euro
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4) – 39,98 euro
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5) – 39,98 euro
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Xbox) – 39,98 euro

 

Giochi Lego

  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes (PS4) – 11,24 euro
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Switch) – 29,98 euro
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Worlds ( Switch) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Jurassic World (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego Jurassic World (Ps4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection Remastered (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection Remastered (PS4) – 18,74 euro
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection (codice – Switch) – 18,74 euro
  • Lego Marvel Avengers (PS4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Ninjago Il film Videogame (PS4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Ninjago Il film Videogame (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego DC Super Villains (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego CITY Undercover (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego Gli Incredibili (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • The Lego Marvel Collection (PS4) – 33,74 euro
  • Lego Batman 3 (PS4) – 11,24 euro
  • Lego Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza (PS4) – 9,74 euro
  • Lego Worlds (PS4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego City Undercover (PS4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Xbox One) – 11,24 euro
  • The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (PS4) – 26,24 euro
  • Lego Worlds (Xbox One) – 11,24 euro
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection Remastered (Xbox One) – 11,24 euro
  • The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (Switch) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego DC Super Villains (Xbox One) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego Batman 3 (Xbox One) – 7,48 euro
  • Lego Jurassic World (Xbox One) – 9,74 euro
  • Lego Gli Incredibili (PS4) – 18,74 euro
  • The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (Xbox One) – 26,24 euro
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Xbox One) – 9,74 euro
  • Lego Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza (Xbox One) – 12,98 euro – usato
  • Lego City Undercover (Xbox One) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Gli Incredibili (Xbox One) – 22,48 euro
  • Lego DC Super Villains (PS4) – 22,48 euro
  • The Lego Movie Videogame (PS4) – 14,98 euro
  • Lego Marvel Avengers (Xbox One) – 7,48 euro
  • Lego Star Wars: Il Risvelgio delal Froza – Deluxe Edition (PS4) – 18,74 euro

Film 

  • Dune Steelbook 3 (4K  Ultra HD + Blu-Ray) – 14,98 euro

 

Accessori

  • Headset Stand Trust – GXT 260 Cendor – 14,98 euro
  • Cuffie Bluetooth Trust – Primo Touch Black – 14,98 euro
#Nintendo Switch #PC #PS4 #PS5 #Xbox One #Xbox Series X
iscriviti al canale Telegram
Marco Locatelli
2021-12-16 09:54:19
Marco Locatelli
2021-12-16 09:54:19
