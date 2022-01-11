Giochi Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One in offerta: nuovi sconti su Xbox Store a gennaio

Mentre gli appassionati attendono che il servizio Ubisoft+ tocchi i lidi di casa Microsoft, tanti giochi Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S e Xbox One sono attualmente in sconto su Xbox Store.

Con l'arrivo del nuovo anno, il colosso di Redmond ha infatti voluto stuzzicare animi e portafogli dei videogiocatori con una nuova selezione di sconti e promozioni, con tante produzioni di un certo richiamo che non dovrebbero mancare nella collezione digitale di ogni nerd che si rispetti.

Saranno allora settimane di fuoco per tutti coloro che hanno intenzione di acquistare nuovi videogiochi per la propria console “verdecrociata”, con le offerte dei Deals With Gold – svelate dal solito Major Nelson via Twitter – ad essere valide fino al prossimo 24 gennaio 2022.

Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/HidrgAkVBu — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) January 11, 2022

Di seguito, trovate allora l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One in sconto nel negozio digitale di Microsoft, mentre su Xbox Store trovate ulteriori offerte legate ai DLC.

Sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S

Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Add- On Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Original Xbox (Back Compat) 60% DWG

Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 80% DWG

ScreamRide Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG

Mass Effect Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (Xbox Game Pass) 75% DWG

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG

SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG

The Ascent Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG

City of Brass Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Discolored Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Endurance: Space Action Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG

Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale

Jay and Silent Bob – Mall Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Murder Diaries Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG

SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

Stela Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale

Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG

Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Countdown Add- On Sale

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG

Battle Knights Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Add- On Sale

Brunch Club Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

CATTCH Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG

Effie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Countdown Add- On Sale

Glittering Sword Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

HyperBrawl Tournament Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Countdown Add- On Sale

Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Mutazione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG

Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG

Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Soul Axiom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG

Submerged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Add- On Sale

The Last DeadEnd Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Lost Cube Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG

Tour de France 2017 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG

Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG

Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG

Sconti giochi Xbox 360

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG

Mass Effect Backward Compatible 75% DWG

ScreamRide Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Cosa ne dite, ne approfitterete subito anche voi?