Giochi Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One in offerta: nuovi sconti su Xbox Store a gennaio

Mentre gli appassionati attendono che il servizio Ubisoft+ tocchi i lidi di casa Microsoft, tanti giochi Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S e Xbox One sono attualmente in sconto su Xbox Store.
Con l'arrivo del nuovo anno, il colosso di Redmond ha infatti voluto stuzzicare animi e portafogli dei videogiocatori con una nuova selezione di sconti e promozioni, con tante produzioni di un certo richiamo che non dovrebbero mancare nella collezione digitale di ogni nerd che si rispetti.
Saranno allora settimane di fuoco per tutti coloro che hanno intenzione di acquistare nuovi videogiochi per la propria console “verdecrociata”, con le offerte dei Deals With Gold – svelate dal solito Major Nelson via Twitter – ad essere valide fino al prossimo 24 gennaio 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/HidrgAkVBu
— Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) January 11, 2022
Di seguito, trovate allora l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One in sconto nel negozio digitale di Microsoft, mentre su Xbox Store trovate ulteriori offerte legate ai DLC.
Sconti giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S
- Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Add- On Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Original Xbox (Back Compat) 60% DWG
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 80% DWG
- ScreamRide Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG
- Mass Effect Xbox 360 (Back Compat) (Xbox Game Pass) 75% DWG
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- The Ascent Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG
- City of Brass Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Discolored Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Endurance: Space Action Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
- Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Jay and Silent Bob – Mall Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Life of Fly Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Murder Diaries Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Stela Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Countdown Add- On Sale
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG
- Battle Knights Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Add- On Sale
- Brunch Club Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- CATTCH Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG
- Effie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Countdown Add- On Sale
- Glittering Sword Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- HyperBrawl Tournament Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Countdown Add- On Sale
- Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Mutazione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG
- Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG
- Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Soul Axiom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG
- Submerged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Add- On Sale
- The Last DeadEnd Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Lost Cube Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG
- Tour de France 2017 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG
- Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG
- Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Mass Effect Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- ScreamRide Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% DWG
Cosa ne dite, ne approfitterete subito anche voi?