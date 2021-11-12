GTA Trilogy, ecco la lista delle canzoni presenti

Rockstar ha già rilasciato la lista completa delle canzoni presenti nella GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, disponibile da ieri, 11 novembre, per PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC tramite il Rockstar Games Launcher.
Diverse tracce presenti nei titoli originari non saranno presenti, ma non si tratta di una novità: spesso le licenze per le canzoni nei videogiochi (ma anche in altri media) hanno una durata limitata non sempre si trovano gli accordi per un eventuale rinnovo.
Nonostante la soundtrack vanti oltre 200 canzoni spalmate su 29 stazioni radio, i brani di star come Ozzy Osbourne, Kate Bush e Michael Jackson non sono più presenti. Ma c'è anche un lato positivo: oltre all'audio di qualità superiore a 16 bit e 44 hrz è anche possibile giocare con sonoro in Dolby Surround 5.1.
Di seguito la soundtrack completa per tutti e tre i titoli rimasterizzati.
GTA 3 Remastered Soundtrack
Double Clef FM DJ – Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso
Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro
Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne' lieti calici
Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento
Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch'han del vino
K-Jah DJ – Horace ‘The Pacifist ‘Walsh (Herman Stephens)
Scientist – Dance of the Vampires
Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck
Scientist – The Corpse Rises
Scientist – The Mummy's Shroud
Scientist – Plague of Zombies
Rise FM DJ – Andre “The Accelerator” (André)
Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)
Shiver – Deep Time
R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle
Slyder – Score (Original Mix)
Slyder – Neo (The One)
Lips 106 DJs – Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)
Marydancin – Wash Him Off
Fatamarse – Bump To The Music
April's In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can't Take No More
Lucy – Forever
Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?
Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto
Funky BJs – Rubber Tip
Game Radio FM DJs – Stretch Armstrong (voices himself) and Lord Sear (voices himself)
Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)
Royce Da 5'9 – We're Live (Danger)
Nature – Nature Freestyle
JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle
Royce Da 5'9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game
Royce Da 5'9 – I'm the King
Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2
Black Rob – By a Stranger
Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top
MSX FM DJ – MC Codebreaker (voices himself)
Calyx – Quagmire
Rascal & Klone – Get Wild
Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day
Hex – Force
Omni Trio – First Contact
Aquasky – Spectre
Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All
Ryme Tyme – T Minus
nCode – Spasm
D. Kay – Monolith
Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg
Head Radio DJ – Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)
Dil-Don't – Stripe Summer
Whatever – Good Thing
Craig Gray – Fade Away
Conor and Jay – Change
Frankie Fame – See Through You
Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go
Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply
Flashback 95.6 DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)
Debbie Harry – Rush Rush
Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up
Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)
Amy Holland – She's On Fire
Elizabeth Daily – I'm Hot Tonight
Chatterbox FM DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)
Nessuna traccia musicale (talk radio)
GTA Vice City Remastered Soundtrack
Wave 103 DJ – Adam First (Jamie Canfield)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Kim Wilde – Kids in America
Blondie – Atomic
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Nena – 99 Luftballoons
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Spandau Ballet – Gold
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
Romeo Void – Never Say Never
Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night
Flash FM DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)
Hall & Oates – Out of Touch
Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
The Outfield – Your Love
Talk Talk – Life's What You Make It
Bryan Adams – Run to You
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
Go West – Call Me
Laura Branigan – Self Control
INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Wildstyle Pirate Radio DJ – Mr. Magic (John Rivas)
Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message
Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce
Davy DMX – One For the Treble
Mantronix – Bassline
Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)
Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
Cybotron – Clear
Run DMC – Rock Box
Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
Whodini – Magic's Wand
Emotion 98.3 DJ – Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)
Toto – Africa
Jan Hammer – Crockett's Theme
Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You
Mr. Mister – Broken Wings
Roxy Music – More Than This
Squeeze – Tempted
REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
Night Ranger – Sister Christian
Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Fever 105 DJ – Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit (Julius Dyson)
The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
Fat Larry's Band – Act Like You Know
Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night
Pointer Sisters – Automatic
René & Angela – I'll Be Good
Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long
Rick James – Ghetto Life
Evelyn Champagne King – Shame
Teena Marie – Behind the Groove
Mtume – Juicy Fruit
Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
V-Rock DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)
Judas Priest – You've Got Another Thing Coming
Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love
Megadeth – Peace Sells
Rockstar's Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard
Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
Anthrax – Madhouse
Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight
Slayer – Raining Blood
Tesla – Comin' Atcha Live
David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose
Radio Espantoso DJ – Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)
Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo
Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong
Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré
Deodato – Latin Flute
Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú
Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby
Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo
Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja
Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions
Deodato – Super Strut
Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay
Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental
Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón
VCPR DJs – Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)
Nessuna traccia musicale (talk radio)
K-Chat DJ – Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)
Nessuna traccia musicale (talk radio)
GTA San Andreas Remastered Soundtrack
Playback FM DJ – Forth Right MC (Chuck D)
Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane
Spoonie Gee – The Godfather
Masta Ace – Me and the Biz
Slick Rick – Children's Story
Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause
Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
Gang Starr – B.Y.S.
Biz Markie – The Vapors
Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
K-DST DJ – Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith (Axl Rose)
Foghat – Slow Ride
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
Heart – Barracuda
Kiss – Strutter
Toto – Hold the Line
Rod Stewart – Young Turks
Humble Pie – Get Down to It
Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
America – A Horse with No Name
The Who – Eminence Front
Boston – Smokin'
David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me
Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise
Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1
Bounce FM DJ – The Funktipus (George Clinton)
Dazz Band – Let It Whip
Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging
Cameo – Candy
MFSB – Love Is The Message
Johnny Harris – Odyssey
Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
Zapp – I Can Make You Dance
Rick James – Cold Blooded
Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock
Ohio Players – Funky Worm
Maze – Twilight
Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
SF-UR DJ – Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)
Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land
808 State – Pacific 202
A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
Raze – Break 4 Love
Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey
Jomanda – Make My Body Rock
CeCe Rogers – Someday
Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You
Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?
Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body
Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
The Todd Terry Project – Weekend
Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
Robert Owens – I'll Be Your Friend
The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm
Radio Los Santos DJ – Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)
Compton's Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under
Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin' But A ‘G' Thang
Too $hort – The Ghetto
N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin'
Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
Kid Frost – La Raza
Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day
The D.O.C. – It's Funky Enough
IceCube – It Was a Good Day
Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
Above the Law – Murder Rap
Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover
Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist
K-Rose DJ – Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)
Jerry Reed – Amos Moses
Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin'
Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts
Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward
Willie Nelson – Crazy
Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses
Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away
Ed Bruce – Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You
Whitey Shafer – All My Ex's Live in Texas
Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night
Statler Brothers – New York City
Radio X DJ – Sage (Jodie Shawback)
Helmet – Unsung
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
Danzig – Mother
Living Colour – Cult of Personality
Primal Scream – Movin' on Up
Guns N' Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
L7 – Pretend We're Dead
Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
Jane's Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
Alice in Chains – Them Bones
Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
CSR-103.9 DJ – Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)
SWV – I'm So Into You
Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin'
Samuelle – You Like What You See
Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way
Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity
Guy – Groove Me
Aaron Hall – Don't Be Afraid
Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
Today – I Got the Feeling
Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing
Bobby Brown – Don't Be Cruel
En Vogue – My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)
K-Jah West DJs – Marshall Peters (Lowell “Sly” Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)
Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed
Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
Dennis Brown – Revolution
Willi Williams – Armagideon Time
I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer
Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain
Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
Pliers – Bam Bam
Barrington Levy – Here I Come
Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound
Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery
Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devil
Master Sounds 98.3 DJ – Johnny “The Love Giant” Parkinson (Ricky Harris)
Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
Harlem Underground Band – Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba
The Chakachas – Jungle Fever
Bob James – Nautilus
Booker T. & the MG's – Green Onions
Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
War – Low Rider
Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind
WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio DJs – Various
Nessuna traccia musicale (talk radio)