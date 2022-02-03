Psychonauts 2 gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards 2022

Psychonauts 2 è stato eletto gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards 2022. Il platform di Double Fine ha anche vinto un premio come miglior mondo, mentre il fondatore dello studio, Tim Schafer, ha ricevuto l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award.
Sable e Resident Evil 4 VR hanno vinto due premi ciascuno. Il titolo di Shedworks è stato premiato come miglior gioco indie e per la migliore musica, mentre il porting in realtà virtuale firmato Capcom ha portato a casa il premio per il miglior gioco VR/AR e il miglior remake.
Maggie Robertson ha vinto il premio per la migliore interpretazione di Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. Il premio per il miglior giornalismo videoludico è andato alla giornalista di IGN Rebekah Valentine, precedentemente scrittrice senior dello staff di GamesIndustry.biz.
Non solo Psychonauts 2. Ecco tutti i premi assegnati ai New York Game Awards 2022
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Sable
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Psychonauts 2
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Sable
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Nier Reincarnation
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Captain Award for Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Joltin' Joe Award for Best esports Player of the Year: Genki “Gen” Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG)
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Rebekah Valentine – Investigative reporting
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Tim Schafer