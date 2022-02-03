Psychonauts 2 gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards 2022

Psychonauts 2 è stato eletto gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards 2022. Il platform di Double Fine ha anche vinto un premio come miglior mondo, mentre il fondatore dello studio, Tim Schafer, ha ricevuto l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award.

Sable e Resident Evil 4 VR hanno vinto due premi ciascuno. Il titolo di Shedworks è stato premiato come miglior gioco indie e per la migliore musica, mentre il porting in realtà virtuale firmato Capcom ha portato a casa il premio per il miglior gioco VR/AR e il miglior remake.

Maggie Robertson ha vinto il premio per la migliore interpretazione di Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. Il premio per il miglior giornalismo videoludico è andato alla giornalista di IGN Rebekah Valentine, precedentemente scrittrice senior dello staff di GamesIndustry.biz.

Non solo Psychonauts 2. Ecco tutti i premi assegnati ai New York Game Awards 2022