Da Hogwarts Legacy a Final Fantasy 16: tutti i videogiochi in uscita nel 2023 su PC e console

Nonostante la cronica carenza di scorte per le console di nuova generazione, il 2022 ci ha regalato diversi titoli di qualità, assieme ad una nutrita schiera di capolavori. Tra Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16 , The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom o Diablo 4 – solo per citarne alcuni -, anche il sempre più vicino 2023 sembra puntare nella stessa direzione.

Sono infatti tantissimi i videogame dati in uscita il prossimo anno, sia su console che su PC, senza dimenticare quelli compatibili con i visori per la realtà virtuale.

Senza troppi indugi, andiamo allora a scoprire tutti – ma proprio tutti! – i giochi che usciranno nel 2023, tra date già ufficializzate e periodi di lancio ancora da definire.

Gennaio

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 13 Gennaio

A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 19 Gennaio

Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch, Quest, PC) – 19 Gennaio

Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One) – 19 Gennaio

Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One) – 19 Gennaio

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – 20 Gennaio

Forspoken (PS5, PC) – 24 Gennaio

Warlander (PC) – 24 Gennaio

OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 26 Gennaio

Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 27 Gennaio

Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) – 31 Gennaio

Superfuse (PC) – 31 Gennaio

Febbraio

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS) – 2 Febbraio

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – 9 Febbraio

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, PC) -10 Febbraio

Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) -14 Febbraio

Blanc (Switch, PC) – 14 Febbraio

Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) -16 Febbraio

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch) – 17 Febbraio

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 17 Febbraio

Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 21 Febbraio

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 21 Febbraio

Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) – 22 Febbraio

Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) – 22 Febbraio

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) – 22 Febbraio

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 23 Febbraio

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – 23 Febbraio

Sons of the Forest (PC) – 23 Febbraio

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) – 24 Febbraio

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) – 24 Febbraio

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – 24 Febbraio

Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – 24 Febbraio

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 27 Febbraio

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 28 Febbraio

Marzo

The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5) – 1 Marzo

The Last of Us (PC) – 3 Marzo

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS) – 3 Marzo

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 9 Marzo

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – 9 Marzo

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 9 Marzo

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) – 14 Marzo

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – 17 Marzo

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 17 Marzo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 17 Marzo

Have a Nice Death (Switch) – 22 Marzo

Storyteller (Switch, PC) – 23 Marzo

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 24 Marzo

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) – 28 Marzo

Aprile

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 4 Aprile

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) – 4 Aprile

Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 4 Aprile

Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) – 11 Aprile

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) – 14 Aprile

God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One) – 18 Aprile

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 28 Aprile

Maggio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 12 Maggio

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 26 Maggio

Giugno

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 2 Giugno

Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – 6 Giugno

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – 22 Giugno

Luglio

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – 25 Luglio

1000xResist (Switch, PC)

Abiotic Factor (PC)

After the Fall (PSVR 2)`

After Us (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Anger Foot (PC)

Another Crab’s Treasure (Switch, PC)

Arcadian Atlas (PC)

Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5)

Ark 2 (Xbox Series XS, PC)

Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)

Aska (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Stadia, PC)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Barkhan (PC)

BattleBit Remastered (PC)

Behemoth (Quest 2)

Bio-Gun (PC)

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Blanc (Switch, PC)

Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)

Botany Manor (Switch)

Boundary (PS4, PC)

Bounty Star (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)

Capes (PC)

Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)

Cocoon (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)

Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One)

Creature Keeper (PC)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)

Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)

Cygni: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Cygnus Enterprises (PC)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)

Desta: The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Disney Illusion Island (Switch)

Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Dune: Spice Wars (PC)

Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)

Dredge (Switch, PC)

Earth: From Another Sun (PC)

Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Switch, PC)

Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)

Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Everywhere (Platforms TBA)

Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Fae Farm (Switch)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)

Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Forever Skies (PS5, PC)

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series XS, PC)

Frontier’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, consoles TBA)

Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)

Frozen Flame (PC)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Quest 2, PSVR 2)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Glimmer in Mirror (PC)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Gunbrella (Switch, PC)

Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)

HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Hytale (PC) Ib (Switch)

Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

Industries of Titan (PC)

Inkbound (PC)

Jumplight Odyssey (PC)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)

Karlson (PC)

Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)

Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Lichenvale (PC)

Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Lifeless Moon (PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)

Masterplan Tycoon (PC)

Men of War 2 (PC)

Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)

Mina the Hollower (PC)

Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Mineko’s Night Market (Switch, PC)

Moon Mystery (PC)

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)

Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Mumbai Gullies (PC)

My Time at Sandrock (PC)

Nightingale (PC)

Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)

Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Once Human (PC)

Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)

Palworld (PC)

Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS)

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Party Animals (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)

Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)

Pikmin 4 (Switch)

Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)

Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)

Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Ravenlok (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series XS)

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5, Switch)

Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)

SacriFire (PC)

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)

Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)

Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)

Shadows of Doubt (PC)

Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)

Skate Story (PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series XS, PC)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch)

Songs of Conquest (PC)

Solium Infernum (PC)

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series XS, PC)

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series XS)

Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Stick it to the Stickman (PC)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch, PC)

Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)

Tentacular (PSVR 2)

Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)

Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series XS, Switch, PS5, PC)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)

The Expanse (PC, consoles)

The Great War: Western Front (PC)

The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)

The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)

The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS)

The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch, PC)

The Repair House (PC)

The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)

The Wandering Village (PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)

Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

To The Stars (Switch, PC)

Tron Identity (PC)

Under the Waves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Untamed Tactics (PC)

Valheim (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Venba (Switch)

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series XS)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Xbox Series XS, PS5, PC)

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)

Witchfire (PC)

World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)

WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)

Xenonauts 2 (PC)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)

Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)

Naturalmente si tratta di una lista non definitiva, in quanto potrebbero essere annunciati altri videogiochi nel corso del 2023, pronti a debuttare lo stesso anno. La carne al fuoco è quindi davvero tantissima: quali sono i titoli che personalmente attendete di più?