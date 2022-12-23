Da Hogwarts Legacy a Final Fantasy 16: tutti i videogiochi in uscita nel 2023 su PC e console

Nonostante la cronica carenza di scorte per le console di nuova generazione, il 2022 ci ha regalato diversi titoli di qualità, assieme ad una nutrita schiera di capolavori. Tra Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16 , The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom o Diablo 4 – solo per citarne alcuni -, anche il sempre più vicino 2023 sembra puntare nella stessa direzione.
Sono infatti tantissimi i videogame dati in uscita il prossimo anno, sia su console che su PC, senza dimenticare quelli compatibili con i visori per la realtà virtuale.
Senza troppi indugi, andiamo allora a scoprire tutti – ma proprio tutti! – i giochi che usciranno nel 2023, tra date già ufficializzate e periodi di lancio ancora da definire.
Gennaio
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 13 Gennaio
- A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 19 Gennaio
- Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch, Quest, PC) – 19 Gennaio
- Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One) – 19 Gennaio
- Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One) – 19 Gennaio
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – 20 Gennaio
- Forspoken (PS5, PC) – 24 Gennaio
- Warlander (PC) – 24 Gennaio
- OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 26 Gennaio
- Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 27 Gennaio
- Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) – 31 Gennaio
- Superfuse (PC) – 31 Gennaio
Febbraio
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS) – 2 Febbraio
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – 9 Febbraio
- Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, PC) -10 Febbraio
- Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) -14 Febbraio
- Blanc (Switch, PC) – 14 Febbraio
- Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) -16 Febbraio
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch) – 17 Febbraio
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 17 Febbraio
- Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 21 Febbraio
- Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 21 Febbraio
- Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) – 22 Febbraio
- Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) – 22 Febbraio
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) – 22 Febbraio
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 23 Febbraio
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – 23 Febbraio
- Sons of the Forest (PC) – 23 Febbraio
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) – 24 Febbraio
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) – 24 Febbraio
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – 24 Febbraio
- Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – 24 Febbraio
- Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 27 Febbraio
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 28 Febbraio
Marzo
- The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5) – 1 Marzo
- The Last of Us (PC) – 3 Marzo
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS) – 3 Marzo
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 9 Marzo
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – 9 Marzo
- Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 9 Marzo
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) – 14 Marzo
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – 17 Marzo
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – 17 Marzo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 17 Marzo
- Have a Nice Death (Switch) – 22 Marzo
- Storyteller (Switch, PC) – 23 Marzo
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 24 Marzo
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) – 28 Marzo
Aprile
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 4 Aprile
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) – 4 Aprile
- Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC) – 4 Aprile
- Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) – 11 Aprile
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) – 14 Aprile
- God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One) – 18 Aprile
- Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC) – 28 Aprile
Maggio
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 12 Maggio
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 26 Maggio
Giugno
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 2 Giugno
- Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – 6 Giugno
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – 22 Giugno
Luglio
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – 25 Luglio
Date da annunciare
- 1000xResist (Switch, PC)
- Abiotic Factor (PC)
- After the Fall (PSVR 2)`
- After Us (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Anger Foot (PC)
- Another Crab’s Treasure (Switch, PC)
- Arcadian Atlas (PC)
- Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5)
- Ark 2 (Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)
- Aska (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Stadia, PC)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Barkhan (PC)
- BattleBit Remastered (PC)
- Behemoth (Quest 2)
- Bio-Gun (PC)
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Blanc (Switch, PC)
- Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)
- Botany Manor (Switch)
- Boundary (PS4, PC)
- Bounty Star (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC)
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
- Capes (PC)
- Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
- Cities VR – Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
- Cocoon (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)
- Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One)
- Creature Keeper (PC)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)
- Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Cygnus Enterprises (PC)
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)
- Desta: The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
- Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars (PC)
- Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)
- Dredge (Switch, PC)
- Earth: From Another Sun (PC)
- Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Switch, PC)
- Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Everywhere (Platforms TBA)
- Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Fae Farm (Switch)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Forever Skies (PS5, PC)
- Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Frontier’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, consoles TBA)
- Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)
- Frozen Flame (PC)
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Quest 2, PSVR 2)
- Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Glimmer in Mirror (PC)
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
- Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)
- HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- Hytale (PC) Ib (Switch)
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Industries of Titan (PC)
- Inkbound (PC)
- Jumplight Odyssey (PC)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)
- Karlson (PC)
- Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Lichenvale (PC)
- Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Lifeless Moon (PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)
- Masterplan Tycoon (PC)
- Men of War 2 (PC)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
- Mina the Hollower (PC)
- Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Mineko’s Night Market (Switch, PC)
- Moon Mystery (PC)
- Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)
- Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Mumbai Gullies (PC)
- My Time at Sandrock (PC)
- Nightingale (PC)
- Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)
- Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Once Human (PC)
- Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)
- Palworld (PC)
- Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS)
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Party Animals (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)
- Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
- Pikmin 4 (Switch)
- Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)
- Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)
- Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Ravenlok (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Redfall (PC, Xbox Series XS)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series XS, PS5, Switch)
- Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)
- SacriFire (PC)
- Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)
- Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Shadows of Doubt (PC)
- Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)
- Skate Story (PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch)
- Songs of Conquest (PC)
- Solium Infernum (PC)
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series XS)
- Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Stellar Blade (PS5)
- Stick it to the Stickman (PC)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch, PC)
- Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Tentacular (PSVR 2)
- Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)
- Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series XS, Switch, PS5, PC)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)
- The Expanse (PC, consoles)
- The Great War: Western Front (PC)
- The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)
- The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS)
- The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series XS, Switch, PC)
- The Repair House (PC)
- The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)
- The Wandering Village (PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS)
- Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- To The Stars (Switch, PC)
- Tron Identity (PC)
- Under the Waves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Untamed Tactics (PC)
- Valheim (Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Venba (Switch)
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series XS)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Xbox Series XS, PS5, PC)
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series XS, PC)
- Witchfire (PC)
- World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)
- WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PC)
- Xenonauts 2 (PC)
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)
- Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)
Naturalmente si tratta di una lista non definitiva, in quanto potrebbero essere annunciati altri videogiochi nel corso del 2023, pronti a debuttare lo stesso anno. La carne al fuoco è quindi davvero tantissima: quali sono i titoli che personalmente attendete di più?