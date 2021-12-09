Giochi PS4 e PS5: grosse offerte in vista dei Game Awards

Sony ha annunciato l'inizio di una serie di offerte per giochi PS4 e PS5 sul PlayStation Store per festeggiare l'imminente arrivo dei Game Awards 2021.
Tra i titoli in offerta è impossibile non sottolineare la presenza di Assassin's Creed Valhalla per PS4 e PS5 a 34.99 euro, di FIFA 22 per PS5 a 47.99 euro, Demon's Souls a 49.59 e Battlefield 2042, in edizione cross-gen, a 59.99 euro.
Per approfittare delle promozioni basta accedere alla pagina dedicata alle offerte per i giochi PS4 e PS5 in occasione dei Game Awards 2021, direttamente dal seguente link.
PlayStation Store: i giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta per i Game Awards 2021
I giochi PS4 e PS5 in promozione grazie alla nuova iniziativa di Sony sono veramente tanti. Segnaliamo di seguito alcune delle offerte più interessanti:
- Deathloop (PS5) – 34.99€
69.99€
- Kena Bridge of Spirits (PS4 e PS5) – 27.99€
39,99€
- Resident Evil Village (PS4 e PS5) – 30.09€
69.99€
- Battlefield 2042 (PS4 e PS5) – 59.99€
79.99€
- NBA 2K22 (PS4) – 29.39€
69.99€
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy (PS4 e PS5) – 45.49€
69.99€
- NBA 2K22 (PS5) – 33.74€
74.99€
- Demon's Souls (PS5) – 49.59€
79.99€
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4 e PS5) – 34.99€
69.99€
- It Takes Two (PS4 e PS5) 24.79€
39.99€
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) – 39.89€
69.99€
- Returnal (PS5) – 59.99€
79.99€
- Hades (PS4 e PS5) – 19.99€
24.99€
- Psychonauts 2 (PS4) – 38.99€
59.99€
- Life is Strange True Colors (PS4 e PS5) – 38.99€
59.99€
- F1 2021 (PS4 e PS5) – 34.99€
69.99€
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition (PS4 e PS5) – 49.99€
99.99€
- Far Cry 6 (PS4 e PS5) – 41.99€
69.99€
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – 23.99€
59.99€
- Destiny 2 Edizione Leggendaria (PS4 e PS5) – 31.99€
79.99€
E questa è solo una parte. Tutto il resto delle offerte potete trovarlo al link sopra indicato. Le promozioni termineranno il 13 dicembre alle ore 13.