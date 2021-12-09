Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.
Prodotti
Notizie
Articoli
Piattaforme
Trend

Guide all'acquisto

Cavi Cavi
Console Console
Controller Controller
Cuffie Cuffie
Giochi Giochi
Monitor Monitor
Mouse Mouse
PC PC
Sedie Sedie

Giochi PS4 e PS5: grosse offerte in vista dei Game Awards

Sony lancia una serie di offerte dedicate a giochi PS4 e PS5 in concomitanza con l'arrivo dei The Game Awards 2021.
Speciale The Game Awards
News
Sony lancia una serie di offerte dedicate a giochi PS4 e PS5 in concomitanza con l'arrivo dei The Game Awards 2021.

Sony ha annunciato l'inizio di una serie di offerte per giochi PS4 e PS5 sul PlayStation Store per festeggiare l'imminente arrivo dei Game Awards 2021.

Tra i titoli in offerta è impossibile non sottolineare la presenza di Assassin's Creed Valhalla per PS4 e PS5 a 34.99 euro, di FIFA 22 per PS5 a 47.99 euro, Demon's Souls a 49.59 e Battlefield 2042, in edizione cross-gen, a 59.99 euro.

Per approfittare delle promozioni basta accedere alla pagina dedicata alle offerte per i giochi PS4 e PS5 in occasione dei Game Awards 2021, direttamente dal seguente link.

PlayStation Store – Le Offerte per i The Game Awards 2021

Giochi PS4 offerta TGA 2021

PlayStation Store: i giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta per i Game Awards 2021

I giochi PS4 e PS5 in promozione grazie alla nuova iniziativa di Sony sono veramente tanti. Segnaliamo di seguito alcune delle offerte più interessanti:

  • Deathloop (PS5) – 34.99€ 69.99€
  • Kena Bridge of Spirits (PS4 e PS5) – 27.99€ 39,99€
  • Resident Evil Village (PS4 e PS5) – 30.09€ 69.99€
  • Battlefield 2042 (PS4 e PS5) – 59.99€ 79.99€
  • NBA 2K22 (PS4) – 29.39€ 69.99€
  • Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy (PS4 e PS5) – 45.49€ 69.99€
  • NBA 2K22 (PS5) – 33.74€ 74.99€
  • Demon's Souls (PS5) – 49.59€ 79.99€
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4 e PS5) – 34.99€ 69.99€
  • It Takes Two (PS4 e PS5) 24.79€ 39.99€
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) – 39.89€ 69.99€
  • Returnal (PS5) – 59.99€ 79.99€
  • Hades (PS4 e PS5) – 19.99€ 24.99€
  • Psychonauts 2 (PS4) – 38.99€ 59.99€
  • Life is Strange True Colors (PS4 e PS5) – 38.99€ 59.99€
  • F1 2021 (PS4 e PS5) – 34.99€ 69.99€
  • FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition (PS4 e PS5) – 49.99€ 99.99€
  • Far Cry 6 (PS4 e PS5) – 41.99€ 69.99€
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – 23.99€ 59.99€
  • Destiny 2 Edizione Leggendaria (PS4 e PS5) – 31.99€ 79.99€

E questa è solo una parte. Tutto il resto delle offerte potete trovarlo al link sopra indicato. Le promozioni termineranno il 13 dicembre alle ore 13.

#PS4 #PS5
iscriviti al canale Telegram
Giovanni Ferlazzo
2021-12-09 16:54:26
Link copiato negli appunti

Ti potrebbe interessare

Elon Musk è il
Video

Elon Musk è il "più grande dei giocatori", secondo la fidanzata Grimes
Xbox Series X disponibile oggi alle 19:00, ecco dove acquistarla
News

Xbox Series X disponibile oggi alle 19:00, ecco dove acquistarla
Addio Masayuki Uemura, il padre delle console NES e SNES
News

Addio Masayuki Uemura, il padre delle console NES e SNES
PS5 da GameStop: bundle disponibili oggi pomeriggio [LINK]
News

PS5 da GameStop: bundle disponibili oggi pomeriggio [LINK]
Giovanni Ferlazzo
2021-12-09 16:54:26
Link copiato negli appunti