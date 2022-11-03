PSVR2: tutti i giochi annunciati, da Horizon Call of the Mountain a The Dark Pictures Switchback VR

PSVR2 ha stupito tutti. Non solo per una data di uscita sul mercato piuttosto vicina, ma anche e soprattutto per un prezzo di lancio non esattamente competitivo.

Il 22 febbraio 2023 potremo infatti portarci a casa il visore per la realtà virtuale compatibile con PlayStation 5 al prezzo di 599,99 euro, un costo addirittura più elevato di quello della console nella sua versione con lettore di dischi. In ogni caso, assieme ai dettagli per la release del nuovo accessorio, Sony è andata ad annunciare anche 11 nuovi giochi progettati per PlayStation VR2, promettendo oltre 20 titoli al lancio.

Più sotto, potete quindi trovare l’elenco di tutti i videogiochi per PSVR2 svelati fino ad ora. Le date di lancio non sono ancora state specificate, ma dovrebbero arrivare maggiori informazioni nei prossimi mesi.

Tutti i giochi PSVR2 in uscita

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Firewall Ultra

The Dark Pictures Switchback VR

Crossfire Sierra Squad

Horizon Call of the Mountain (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Resident Evil Village VR

Resident Evil 4 VR

Demeo

No Man’s Sky

The Light Brigade

Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Pistol Whip VR

Cities VR Enhanced Edition (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Cosmonious High (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Zenith The Last City (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

Tentacular (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)

After The Fall

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Affected The Asylum

Aliens VR

Pavlov

Project Lousianna The Bounds VR

Propagation Paradise Hotel

Requisition

Runner

Samurai Slaughter House

Shadowgate VR The Mines of Mythrok

Soul of Kaeru

Super Kit To the Top

The Twilight Zone VR

Ultrawings 2

Volcanic Core

Wandering in Space

Alvo

Afterlife VR

Among Us VR

Black Top Hoops

Black Trail

Distortion VR

Do Not Open

Engram

Firmament

The Exorcist Legion VR Sin

Galaxy Karts

Ghostbusters VR

Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor

Golf+

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

Hellsplit Arena

Hubris

Hypestacks

Kayak VR

LOW FI

Madison

Medieval Dynasty

Mixture

Tra i tanti titoli in lavorazione, spicca non solo lo spin-off del franchise Horizon, ma anche The Dark Pictures Switchback VR di Supermassive Games, horror su binari in stile Until Dawn Rush of Blood e ambientato nell’universo di The Dark Pictures. In più, anche Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 4 Remake supporteranno la realtà virtuale di PS5.