PSVR2: tutti i giochi annunciati, da Horizon Call of the Mountain a The Dark Pictures Switchback VR

PSVR2 ha stupito tutti. Non solo per una data di uscita sul mercato piuttosto vicina, ma anche e soprattutto per un prezzo di lancio non esattamente competitivo.
Il 22 febbraio 2023 potremo infatti portarci a casa il visore per la realtà virtuale compatibile con PlayStation 5 al prezzo di 599,99 euro, un costo addirittura più elevato di quello della console nella sua versione con lettore di dischi. In ogni caso, assieme ai dettagli per la release del nuovo accessorio, Sony è andata ad annunciare anche 11 nuovi giochi progettati per PlayStation VR2, promettendo oltre 20 titoli al lancio.
Più sotto, potete quindi trovare l’elenco di tutti i videogiochi per PSVR2 svelati fino ad ora. Le date di lancio non sono ancora state specificate, ma dovrebbero arrivare maggiori informazioni nei prossimi mesi.
Tutti i giochi PSVR2 in uscita
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2
- Firewall Ultra
- The Dark Pictures Switchback VR
- Crossfire Sierra Squad
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Resident Evil Village VR
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Demeo
- No Man’s Sky
- The Light Brigade
- Hello Neighbor Search and Rescue (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Pistol Whip VR
- Cities VR Enhanced Edition (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Cosmonious High (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Zenith The Last City (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- Tentacular (preordini aperti dal 15 novembre)
- After The Fall
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Affected The Asylum
- Aliens VR
- Pavlov
- Project Lousianna The Bounds VR
- Propagation Paradise Hotel
- Requisition
- Runner
- Samurai Slaughter House
- Shadowgate VR The Mines of Mythrok
- Soul of Kaeru
- Super Kit To the Top
- The Twilight Zone VR
- Ultrawings 2
- Volcanic Core
- Wandering in Space
- Alvo
- Afterlife VR
- Among Us VR
- Black Top Hoops
- Black Trail
- Distortion VR
- Do Not Open
- Engram
- Firmament
- The Exorcist Legion VR Sin
- Galaxy Karts
- Ghostbusters VR
- Ghosts of Tabot of Tabor
- Golf+
- Green Hell VR
- Grimlord
- Hellsplit Arena
- Hubris
- Hypestacks
- Kayak VR
- LOW FI
- Madison
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mixture
Tra i tanti titoli in lavorazione, spicca non solo lo spin-off del franchise Horizon, ma anche The Dark Pictures Switchback VR di Supermassive Games, horror su binari in stile Until Dawn Rush of Blood e ambientato nell’universo di The Dark Pictures. In più, anche Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 4 Remake supporteranno la realtà virtuale di PS5.