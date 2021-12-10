La cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021 (TGA 2021, volendo abbreviare) è andata finalmente in scena. Certo, non siamo al livello dell'edizione del 2019, quando con stupore di tutti venne svelata Xbox Series X, ma lo show di Geoff Keighley ha riservato un bel po' di sorprese.

Tra insospettabili annunci e trailer mozzafiato (come quello di Senua's Saga Hellblade II), sono stati annunciati gli attesi vincitori. Una piccola anticipazione: negli uffici dei team di sviluppo di It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 saranno state stappate molte bottiglie. Delusione invece per Insomniac Games e il suo Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Ma andiamo al dunque. Ecco l'elenco di tutti i videogiochi premiati ai The Game Awards 2021 nelle rispettive categorie.

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two – VINCITORE

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop – VINCITORE

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – VINCITORE

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop – VINCITORE

Kena: Bridges of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score/Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – VINCITORE

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 – VINCITORE

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori (Life is Strange)

Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)

Jason E. Kelley (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village) – VINCITORE

Ozioama Akagha (Deathloop)

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors – VINCITORE

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: War Zone

Final Fantasy XIV Online – VINCITORE

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – VINCITORE

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – VINCITORE

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact – VINCITORE

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends: Escape

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Final Fantasy XIV Online – VINCITORE

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR Game

Hitman III

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 – VINCITORE

Sniper Elite VR

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 – VINCITORE

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal – VINCITORE

Best Action/Adventure Game

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread – VINCITORE

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise – VINCITORE

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive- – VINCITORE

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two – VINCITORE

Marty Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snaps

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

WarioWave: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5 – VINCITORE

Riders Republic

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV – VINCITORE

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two – VINCITORE

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

Dream – VINCITORE

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best eSports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – VINCITORE

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun – VINCITORE

Best eSports Event

The International 2021

2021 League of Legends World Championship – VINCITORE

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends – VINCITORE

Valorant

Best eSports Team

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (LoL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO) – VINCITORE

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Most Anticipated Game