La cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021 (TGA 2021, volendo abbreviare) è andata finalmente in scena. Certo, non siamo al livello dell'edizione del 2019, quando con stupore di tutti venne svelata Xbox Series X, ma lo show di Geoff Keighley ha riservato un bel po' di sorprese.
Tra insospettabili annunci e trailer mozzafiato (come quello di Senua's Saga Hellblade II), sono stati annunciati gli attesi vincitori. Una piccola anticipazione: negli uffici dei team di sviluppo di It Takes Two e Forza Horizon 5 saranno state stappate molte bottiglie. Delusione invece per Insomniac Games e il suo Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Ma andiamo al dunque. Ecco l'elenco di tutti i videogiochi premiati ai The Game Awards 2021 nelle rispettive categorie.
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two – VINCITORE
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop – VINCITORE
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – VINCITORE
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop – VINCITORE
- Kena: Bridges of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Score/Music
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – VINCITORE
- Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 – VINCITORE
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori (Life is Strange)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Far Cry 6)
- Jason E. Kelley (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village) – VINCITORE
- Ozioama Akagha (Deathloop)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – VINCITORE
- No Longer Home
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: War Zone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – VINCITORE
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – VINCITORE
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Debut Indie Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – VINCITORE
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact – VINCITORE
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends: Escape
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – VINCITORE
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- Hitman III
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 – VINCITORE
- Sniper Elite VR
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 – VINCITORE
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal – VINCITORE
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread – VINCITORE
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise – VINCITORE
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer -Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive- – VINCITORE
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two – VINCITORE
- Marty Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snaps
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWave: Get It Together!
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5 – VINCITORE
- Riders Republic
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV – VINCITORE
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two – VINCITORE
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream – VINCITORE
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best eSports Athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – VINCITORE
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best eSports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun – VINCITORE
Best eSports Event
- The International 2021
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship – VINCITORE
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends – VINCITORE
- Valorant
Best eSports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (LoL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO) – VINCITORE
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring – VINCITORE
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
2021-12-10 09:07:04
Link copiato negli appunti
Ti potrebbe interessare
Link copiato negli appunti