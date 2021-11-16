The Game Awards 2021: tutte le nomination degli Oscar dei videogiochi

Il giornalista Geoff Keighley è pronto anche quest'anno ad intrattenerci nella lunga notte degli Oscar videoludici. A dicembre, con i The Game Awards 2021, si andranno infatti a premiare i migliori videogiochi dell'anno, grazie ai voti espressi dalla stampa di settore e dagli appassionati.

La cerimonia vedrà diverse produzioni in pixel e poligoni impegnate a correre per il titolo di Game of the Year, assieme ad altre 30 categorie diverse, non meno importanti.

Proprio nelle ultime ore, Keighley ha voluto condividere con la grande community di gamer la lista completa di tutte le nomination dei The Game Awards 2021. Per il GOTY, queste toccano giochi del calibro di Deathloop, sparatutto di Arkane basato sui loop temporali, dell'acclamato Resident Evil Village, di Metroid Dread per Nintendo Switch, ma anche dell'esperienza cooperativa di Hazelight It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, disponibile in esclusiva su PlayStation 5.

A sorpresa, tra i candidati al Game of the Year manca il racing game a mondo aperto Forza Horizon 5, tanto apprezzato da critica e pubblico su Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC. Il regolamento della cerimonia sottolinea che tutti i giochi in vendita entro il 19 novembre di quest'anno possono essere candidati per i The Game Awards 2021, di conseguenza l'assenza dalla lista dei GOTY non è da imputare alla mancata eleggibilità dell'ultima fatica di Playgroud Games. Stesso discorso per Returnal, riuscitissimo roguelike di Housemarque.

L'annuncio ufficiale delle nomination apre contemporaneamente le votazioni da parte dei fan sul portale dei The Game Awards, a questo indirizzo. Più sotto, invece, la lista completa delle nomination per l'edizione del 2021.

The Game Awards 2021: tutti i giochi in nomination

Game of the Year

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

DEATHLOOP

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Narrative

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Score

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Most Anticipated Games

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel di Zelda Breath of the Wild

Starfield

I vincitori delle categorie in nomination verranno svelati durante la cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021, fissata nella notte tra giovedì 9 e venerdì 10 dicembre. L'intero show sarà trasmesso in 4K e, a detta degli organizzatori, comprenderà oltre 40 World Premiere tra giochi già noti e titoli del tutto inediti.