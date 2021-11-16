The Game Awards 2021: tutte le nomination degli Oscar dei videogiochi

Il giornalista Geoff Keighley è pronto anche quest'anno ad intrattenerci nella lunga notte degli Oscar videoludici. A dicembre, con i The Game Awards 2021, si andranno infatti a premiare i migliori videogiochi dell'anno, grazie ai voti espressi dalla stampa di settore e dagli appassionati.
La cerimonia vedrà diverse produzioni in pixel e poligoni impegnate a correre per il titolo di Game of the Year, assieme ad altre 30 categorie diverse, non meno importanti.
Proprio nelle ultime ore, Keighley ha voluto condividere con la grande community di gamer la lista completa di tutte le nomination dei The Game Awards 2021. Per il GOTY, queste toccano giochi del calibro di Deathloop, sparatutto di Arkane basato sui loop temporali, dell'acclamato Resident Evil Village, di Metroid Dread per Nintendo Switch, ma anche dell'esperienza cooperativa di Hazelight It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, disponibile in esclusiva su PlayStation 5.
A sorpresa, tra i candidati al Game of the Year manca il racing game a mondo aperto Forza Horizon 5, tanto apprezzato da critica e pubblico su Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC. Il regolamento della cerimonia sottolinea che tutti i giochi in vendita entro il 19 novembre di quest'anno possono essere candidati per i The Game Awards 2021, di conseguenza l'assenza dalla lista dei GOTY non è da imputare alla mancata eleggibilità dell'ultima fatica di Playgroud Games. Stesso discorso per Returnal, riuscitissimo roguelike di Housemarque.
L'annuncio ufficiale delle nomination apre contemporaneamente le votazioni da parte dei fan sul portale dei The Game Awards, a questo indirizzo. Più sotto, invece, la lista completa delle nomination per l'edizione del 2021.
The Game Awards 2021: tutti i giochi in nomination
Game of the Year
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- DEATHLOOP
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Narrative
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Score
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design
- DEATHLOOP
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Action
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- DEATHLOOP
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action/Adventure
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Role Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Most Anticipated Games
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel di Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
I vincitori delle categorie in nomination verranno svelati durante la cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021, fissata nella notte tra giovedì 9 e venerdì 10 dicembre. L'intero show sarà trasmesso in 4K e, a detta degli organizzatori, comprenderà oltre 40 World Premiere tra giochi già noti e titoli del tutto inediti.