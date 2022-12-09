Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.
Prodotti
Notizie
Articoli
Piattaforme
Trend

Guide all'acquisto

Cavi Cavi
Console Console
Controller Controller
Cuffie Cuffie
Giochi Giochi
Monitor Monitor
Mouse Mouse
PC PC
Sedie Sedie

The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring e tutti i videogiochi vincitori

Sono finalmente andati in onda i The Game Awards di quest'anno, attesissimi dalla community videoludica. Scopriamo il GOTY e tutti i vincitori!
FromSoftware
Speciale The Game Awards
Elden Ring
Sono finalmente andati in onda i The Game Awards di quest'anno, attesissimi dalla community videoludica. Scopriamo il GOTY e tutti i vincitori!

La grande notte dei The Game Awards 2022 è finalmente esplosa. Come è ormai tradizione per la community videoludica, tra l’8 e il 9 dicembre è infatti andata in onda la kermesse più geek dell’inverno, organizzata da Geoff Keighley e ricca di annunci, trailer e naturalmente premiazioni.

Vediamo allora insieme tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards, a partire da quell’ambito Game of the Year vinto da un inossidabile Elden Ring, ultima opera di Hidetaka Miyazaki e della sua FromSoftware. Opera nata dalla collaborazione esclusiva con George R. R. Martin, e che ha dovuto scontrarsi con pesi massimi del calibro di God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Oltre all’ambito GOTY, Elden Ring si porta a casa anche Miglior Game Direction, Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Direzione Artistica. Attraverso le proprie votazioni, la comunità ha invece scelto di premiare Genshin Impact.

The Game Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori

  • Game of the Year: Elden Ring
  • Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
  • Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
  • Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
  • Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II
  • Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
  • Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
  • Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
  • Best Fighting: Multiversus
  • Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
  • Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14
  • Best Indipendent Game: Stray
  • Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
  • Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:
  • Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
  • Best Debut Indie: Stray
  • Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends
  • Players Voice: Genshin Impact
  • Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion
  • Best Esports Game: Valorant
  • Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker
  • Best Esports Team: Loud
  • Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
  • Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022

E voi, cosa ne pensate delle statuette assegnate nel corso dei The Game Awards 2022? Fatecelo sapere con un commento!

#Elden Ring #Nintendo Switch #PC #PS4 #PS5 #Xbox One #Xbox Series X
iscriviti al canale Telegram
Andrea Guerriero
2022-12-09 12:30:09
Link copiato negli appunti

Ti potrebbe interessare

Elden Ring apre l'Arena: come trovare i 3 Colossei e partecipare alle battaglie PvP
Elden Ring

Elden Ring apre l'Arena: come trovare i 3 Colossei e partecipare alle battaglie PvP
Elden Ring: come ottenere 40.000 Rune al minuto al Palazzo di Mohgwyn
Elden Ring

Elden Ring: come ottenere 40.000 Rune al minuto al Palazzo di Mohgwyn
Elden Ring: con questo trucco puoi sconfiggere uno dei boss più forti del gioco
Elden Ring

Elden Ring: con questo trucco puoi sconfiggere uno dei boss più forti del gioco
Elden Ring: usa lo
Elden Ring

Elden Ring: usa lo "Zip" e finisce il gioco in meno di 25 minuti
Andrea Guerriero
2022-12-09 12:30:09
Link copiato negli appunti