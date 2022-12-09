The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring e tutti i videogiochi vincitori

La grande notte dei The Game Awards 2022 è finalmente esplosa. Come è ormai tradizione per la community videoludica, tra l’8 e il 9 dicembre è infatti andata in onda la kermesse più geek dell’inverno, organizzata da Geoff Keighley e ricca di annunci, trailer e naturalmente premiazioni.
Vediamo allora insieme tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards, a partire da quell’ambito Game of the Year vinto da un inossidabile Elden Ring, ultima opera di Hidetaka Miyazaki e della sua FromSoftware. Opera nata dalla collaborazione esclusiva con George R. R. Martin, e che ha dovuto scontrarsi con pesi massimi del calibro di God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Oltre all’ambito GOTY, Elden Ring si porta a casa anche Miglior Game Direction, Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Direzione Artistica. Attraverso le proprie votazioni, la comunità ha invece scelto di premiare Genshin Impact.
The Game Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
- Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
- Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II
- Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
- Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
- Best Fighting: Multiversus
- Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
- Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14
- Best Indipendent Game: Stray
- Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:
- Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
- Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
- Best Debut Indie: Stray
- Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends
- Players Voice: Genshin Impact
- Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker
- Best Esports Team: Loud
- Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022
