The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring e tutti i videogiochi vincitori

La grande notte dei The Game Awards 2022 è finalmente esplosa. Come è ormai tradizione per la community videoludica, tra l’8 e il 9 dicembre è infatti andata in onda la kermesse più geek dell’inverno, organizzata da Geoff Keighley e ricca di annunci, trailer e naturalmente premiazioni.

Vediamo allora insieme tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards, a partire da quell’ambito Game of the Year vinto da un inossidabile Elden Ring, ultima opera di Hidetaka Miyazaki e della sua FromSoftware. Opera nata dalla collaborazione esclusiva con George R. R. Martin, e che ha dovuto scontrarsi con pesi massimi del calibro di God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Oltre all’ambito GOTY, Elden Ring si porta a casa anche Miglior Game Direction, Miglior Gioco di Ruolo e Miglior Direzione Artistica. Attraverso le proprie votazioni, la comunità ha invece scelto di premiare Genshin Impact.

The Game Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok

Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II

Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok

Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring

Best Fighting: Multiversus

Best Family: Kirby E La Terra Perduta

Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14

Best Indipendent Game: Stray

Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:

Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3

Best Debut Indie: Stray

Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends

Players Voice: Genshin Impact

Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker

Best Esports Team: Loud

Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi

Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022

E voi, cosa ne pensate delle statuette assegnate nel corso dei The Game Awards 2022? Fatecelo sapere con un commento!